Happy birthday, Tianjin. We know exactly when it was

08:33, December 26, 2024 By Di Fang ( Chinadaily.com.cn

More than 50 foreign business executives, experts and students participated in the "Experiencing Tianjin" international cultural exchange event to commemorate the city's 620th birthday on Monday.

The event, hosted at Zhongshuge Bookstore, was organized by the Tianjin Information Office and received support from the Publicity Department of Hebei district and the China Daily Business Development Center.

At the event, Xu Fengwen, author of Tianjin: The Biography, shared his insights on the city's legendary history. Tianjin holds the distinction of being the only city in China with a precise founding date — Dec 23, 1404.

Xu said that Emperor Yongle (1360-1424) of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) designated Beijing as the capital in 1402 and established Tianjin, just 130 kilometers away, as Tianjin Wei. It served as a strategic defense post for Beijing.

Highlighting renowned foreign authors, including John Hersey and Susan Sontag, Xu remarked, "Tianjin is fertile ground for authors and merchants because of its diverse architecture. Its ambiance is reminiscent of different countries" that had posts there.

Scottish author and photographer Bruce Connolly showcased his video and photographic works depicting Tianjin over the past 30 years online. He extended birthday greetings to the city and expressed his commitment to crafting more narratives and sharing additional imagery with a global audience.

Yang Cheng, the China Daily Tianjin Bureau chief, delivered a presentation on modern Tianjin via China Daily's various platforms, highlighting the city's universal appeal.

Foreign participants also displayed their artistic talents through dance and song performances, including renowned Italian singer, composer, and Italian art and language teacher at Tianjin Foreign Studies University Alberto Casartelli.

A student from Georgia at Tianjin University demonstrated Chinese martial arts, while another, from Samoa, at Tiangong University educated attendees on sandiezi, a Chinese word formed by three Chinese words.

Throughout the event, international attendees conveyed their best wishes for the upcoming year.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)