620th anniversary of establishment of Tianjin City marked in N China

Xinhua) 08:37, December 24, 2024

A native visits the Tianjin Drum Tower Museum in Tianjin, north China, Dec. 17, 2024. Dec. 23 this year marks the 620th anniversary of establishment of the Tianjin City, which now stands as a tremendous attraction for tourists from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Citizens watch Yangliuqing New Year Pictures at the Yangliuqing pictures studio on the Tianjin Ancient Culture Street in Tianjin, north China, Dec. 22, 2024. Dec. 23 this year marks the 620th anniversary of establishment of the Tianjin City, which now stands as a tremendous attraction for tourists from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

An actress performs traditional opera for passengers aboard a sightseeing boat on Haihe River in Tianjin, north China, March 28, 2024. Dec. 23 this year marks the 620th anniversary of establishment of the Tianjin City, which now stands as a tremendous attraction for tourists from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 17, 2024 shows the ancient city area in Tianjin, north China. Dec. 23 this year marks the 620th anniversary of establishment of the Tianjin City, which now stands as a tremendous attraction for tourists from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 28, 2024 shows the Tianjin Cultural Center in Tianjin, north China. Dec. 23 this year marks the 620th anniversary of establishment of the Tianjin City, which now stands as a tremendous attraction for tourists from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 17, 2024 shows the Drum Tower in Tianjin, north China. Dec. 23 this year marks the 620th anniversary of establishment of the Tianjin City, which now stands as a tremendous attraction for tourists from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Readers attend in a night reading party at the Zhongshuge Bookstore in the Italian Style Area in Tianjin, north China, Dec. 19, 2024. Dec. 23 this year marks the 620th anniversary of establishment of the Tianjin City, which now stands as a tremendous attraction for tourists from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 19, 2024 shows an international passenger liner berthing at a port in Tianjin, north China. Dec. 23 this year marks the 620th anniversary of establishment of the Tianjin City, which now stands as a tremendous attraction for tourists from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

An actor plays the guzheng, a traditional Chinese musical instrument, at the Golden Street commercial area in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 21, 2024. Dec. 23 this year marks the 620th anniversary of establishment of the Tianjin City, which now stands as a tremendous attraction for tourists from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People watch an opera performance on the Golden Street in Tianjin, north China, Dec. 21, 2024. Dec. 23 this year marks the 620th anniversary of establishment of the Tianjin City, which now stands as a tremendous attraction for tourists from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This photo taken on Aug. 10, 2024 shows sightseeing boats sailing on the Haihe River in Tianjin, north China. Dec. 23 this year marks the 620th anniversary of establishment of the Tianjin City, which now stands as a tremendous attraction for tourists from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People watch a performance at a theater of Deyunshe, the crosstalk troupe led by Guo Degang, in Tianjin, north China, Dec. 21, 2024. Dec. 23 this year marks the 620th anniversary of establishment of the Tianjin City, which now stands as a tremendous attraction for tourists from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People attend a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the "birthday" of Tianjin City at a shopping mall in Tianjin, north China, Dec. 22, 2024. Dec. 23 this year marks the 620th anniversary of establishment of the Tianjin City, which now stands as a tremendous attraction for tourists from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

An actor performs a story-telling vocal at a theater of Deyunshe, the crosstalk troupe led by Guo Degang, in Tianjin, north China, Dec. 21, 2024. Dec. 23 this year marks the 620th anniversary of establishment of the Tianjin City, which now stands as a tremendous attraction for tourists from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People watch a New Year light show in front of the Drum Tower in Tianjin, north China, Jan. 1, 2024. Dec. 23 this year marks the 620th anniversary of establishment of the Tianjin City, which now stands as a tremendous attraction for tourists from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

