Classic drama staged in street in Tianjin
Audience watch drama "the Phoenix hair clip" staged in a street in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 24, 2024. "The Phoenix hair clip" is a poem of famous poet Lu You in China's Song Dynasty (960-1279), describing his real tragic love story that had been adapted by artists into many versions of dramas.
Actors of Tianjin People's Art Theater staged the classic drama in a street in Tianjin to display artistic atmosphere of the city. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Photos
