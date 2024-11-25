Classic drama staged in street in Tianjin

November 25, 2024

Audience watch drama "the Phoenix hair clip" staged in a street in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 24, 2024. "The Phoenix hair clip" is a poem of famous poet Lu You in China's Song Dynasty (960-1279), describing his real tragic love story that had been adapted by artists into many versions of dramas.

Actors of Tianjin People's Art Theater staged the classic drama in a street in Tianjin to display artistic atmosphere of the city. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

