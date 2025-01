China completes hull assembly of 2nd homegrown large cruise ship

Aerial view shows China's 2nd homegrown large cruise ship "Adora Flora City" under construction at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Shanghai, Jan. 15, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)

China on Wednesday completed the construction of the main structure for its second homegrown large cruise ship Adora Flora City in Shanghai.

The deadweight tonnage of the ship is 141,900 metric tons, 6,400 metric tons more than that of Adora Magic City. Its total length has increased by 17.4 meters, reaching 341 meters, and the number of cabins has risen by 19 to a total of 2,144. It can accommodate 5,232 passengers when fully loaded. It features a 16-story upper structure, equipped with more entertaining facilities.

