China's first homegrown large cruise ship receives 600,000 inbound and outbound visits

Xinhua) 08:24, December 30, 2024

This photo taken on May 26, 2024 shows the cruise ship Adora Magic City in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

SHANGHAI, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's first domestically built large cruise ship, Adora Magic City, has completed 84 journeys with 600,000 inbound and outbound visits in the first year of its commercial operation, according to Shanghai Customs.

The ship embarked on its maiden voyage on Jan. 1 and gained popularity among tourists, accounting for 40 percent of China's international cruise market in 2024.

Over 3,000 passengers boarded the ship docking at Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal on Sunday for a six-day New Year trip.

The cruise ship, 323.6 meters long, has a gross tonnage of 135,500 tonnes and can accommodate up to 5,246 passengers in 2,125 guest rooms.

With its long industrial chain and a high degree of internationalization, the cruise industry is often called "the golden industry that floats." Over 1,000 domestic and foreign manufacturers were involved in building Adora Magic City.

Meanwhile, China's second homegrown large cruise ship is expected to be delivered by the end of 2026 and will start international journeys from Guangzhou in 2027.

China's cruise economy is witnessing a steady recovery, bolstered by the visa-free policy for international tourists and the resurgence of the global cruise market. Market analysts said the cruise economy plays a crucial role in expanding domestic demand, unlocking consumption potential and cultivating new economic drivers.

To boost the industry, China has implemented a series of targeted policies. In May, a policy was rolled out allowing visa-free entry for foreign tourist groups arriving on cruise ships at any of the country's cruise ports along the coastline.

In June, new regulations were unveiled to facilitate the replenishment of supplies for international cruises at Chinese ports.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)