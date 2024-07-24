China's 2nd domestic large cruise ship to start operation in 2027

Xinhua) 13:05, July 24, 2024

GUANGZHOU, July 23 (Xinhua) -- China's second homegrown large cruise ship is expected to be delivered by the end of 2026 and start international journeys from Guangzhou in 2027, its owner Adora Cruises Limited announced on Tuesday.

The second ship will operate out of its home port of Guangzhou and serve the South China market, according to the company.

Carrying more than 3,000 passengers, the Adora Magic City, as the first domestically-built large cruise ship owned by the company, completed its maiden commercial voyage in January, traveling 1,119 nautical miles over the course of seven days and six nights.

Equipped with 2,144 rooms, the second ship will have larger public space and more advanced amusement facilities.

The new ship will cater to the rising demand for quality cruise trips in southern parts of the country, said Yang Guobing, chairman of Adora Cruises Limited.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)