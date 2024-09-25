China's first domestically built cruise ship boosts tourism, economy

The impact of China's first domestically built large cruise ship, the Adora Magic City, has continued to grow since its commercial maiden voyage on Jan. 1 this year.

The cruise ship has made a splash in China's tourism sector. So far, it has completed over 50 trips and served more than 200,000 tourists, accounting for around 40 percent of the country's cruise tourism market.

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 1, 2024 shows the large cruise ship Adora Magic City at the Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Yang Guobing, chairman of the ship's operator CSSC Cruise Technology Development Co., Ltd. and Adora Cruises Limited, said the ship's popularity has exceeded expectations.

In recent months, each voyage has seen more than 4,700 passengers, with a peak of over 5,000 in May, according to Yang.

For many Chinese consumers, the domestically built cruise ship has become a gateway to their first-ever cruise experience.

Liu Yan, from southwest China's Sichuan Province, said, "I began to learn about cruise tourism out of curiosity and desire for the domestic cruise ship."

"It's surprisingly affordable, and the decor feels familiar," Liu added, noting that she is considering more cruise vacations in the future.

One of the Adora Magic City's main selling points is its fusion of cultures. "Chinese tourists value cultural and spiritual experiences. Our blend of cruise experiences with cultural elements has been very successful," Yang said.

Yang noted that the ship plans to introduce more culturally themed offerings this year, incorporating industrial, Silk Road, and maritime elements. These new experiences will aim to blend Eastern and Western cultural aspects for passengers.

The official operation of the cruise ship has boosted the Chinese cruise tourism market, especially in the first half of this year, said Cheng Chaogong, chief researcher of the Tongcheng Research Institute.

Cheng added that the cruise ship marks a watershed moment in China's cruise tourism industry, signifying a major leap forward in China's position in the global cruise tourism industrial chain.

This photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows an interior view of the cruise ship "Adora Magic City" docked at the Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

The domestic cruise ship has ensured stability in the cruise tourism supply chain. In the summer of 2024, the voyages completed by the cruise ship accounted for nearly a quarter of total cruise voyages in Shanghai.

China has become the world's second-largest cruise market, according to Cheng, adding that the integration of cruise tourism with other forms of tourism and cultural consumption has further unlocked spending potential. The country has made significant progress in cruise ship design, construction, operations and international cruise services.

In the first half of 2024, the Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal handled 592,700 passenger trips, about 70 percent of all cruise passengers in China. As Asia's largest cruise hub and the world's fourth-largest, it's projected to receive about 1.5 million passenger trips this year.

Cheng said the domestically built cruise ship has directly boosted consumption in Shanghai and neighboring cities.

The Adora Magic City has also created jobs. It employs nearly 1,300 crew members and staff from over 30 countries and regions. Yang Guobing, chairman of Adora Cruises Limited, said the company plans to recruit over 2,000 professionals in various fields in the coming years.

The cruise ship has also opened a significant market for supplies. Feng Yue, procurement manager for Adora Cruises Limited, said the ship requires over 2 million yuan ($283,000) in supplies for a six-day, five-night cruise. Annual purchases total about 200 million yuan, boosting local economic development.

China's success with its first domestic cruise ship has set the stage for future industry growth. The country's second cruise ship is expected to be delivered by the end of 2026.

Yang projects the annual cruise industry value in China will exceed 400 billion yuan by 2035.

