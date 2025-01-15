China completes main structure of 2nd homegrown large cruise ship

Xinhua) 16:11, January 15, 2025

SHANGHAI, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday completed the construction of the main structure for its second homegrown large cruise ship in Shanghai.

The construction of the structure for the ship, Adora Flora City, took less than nine months -- over two months faster than the first ship, Adora Magic City, and this timeline is on par with the manufacturing processes of Europe's leading large cruise shipbuilders, according to Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., manufacturer of the cruise ship.

The next phase will focus on interior decoration, equipment installation, and system commissioning.

The deadweight tonnage of Adora Flora City is 141,900 tonnes, 6,400 tonnes more than that of Adora Magic City. Its total length has increased by 17.4 meters, reaching 341 meters, and the number of cabins has risen by 19 to a total of 2,144.

The ship can accommodate 5,232 passengers when fully loaded and features a 16-story upper structure, equipped with more entertaining facilities.

Adora Flora City is scheduled to undergo its first dock floating test at the end of April this year and is expected to be delivered by the end of 2026, according to the plan.

As China's first domestically built large cruise ship, Adora Magic City embarked on its commercial maiden voyage on Jan. 1, 2024. In its first year of operation, the ship completed 84 journeys and recorded 600,000 inbound and outbound visits, accounting for 40 percent of China's international cruise market during the year.

