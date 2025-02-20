Languages

Why did the plane cross the road?

(People's Daily App) 13:18, February 20, 2025

A retired aircraft moves across a road in Tianjin, blocking traffic temporarily on Tuesday. The plane was being relocated to a seaside area where it will serve as part of a tourist attraction.

