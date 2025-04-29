Spring harvest of salt starts in N China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 09:08, April 29, 2025

Workers pack harvested salt in a salt flat of Tianjin Changlu Haijing Group Co., Ltd. in Tianjin, north China, April 27, 2025.

In recent days, workers of Tianjin Changlu Haijing Group Co., Ltd. have been busy harvesting salt in its 250,000 mu (about 16,700 hectares) of salt flats. The spring harvest of salt usually starts from mid-to-late March to June, depending on the weather condition. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 27, 2025 shows salt flats of Tianjin Changlu Haijing Group Co., Ltd. in Tianjin, north China.

A worker packs harvested salt in a salt flat of Tianjin Changlu Haijing Group Co., Ltd. in Tianjin, north China, April 27, 2025.

A machine transfers harvested salt in a salt flat of Tianjin Changlu Haijing Group Co., Ltd. in Tianjin, north China, April 27, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on April 27, 2025 shows a worker driving a machine in a salt flat of Tianjin Changlu Haijing Group Co., Ltd. in Tianjin, north China.

An aerial drone photo taken on April 27, 2025 shows a worker harvesting salt with a machine in salt flats of Tianjin Changlu Haijing Group Co., Ltd. in Tianjin, north China.

Workers harvest salt in a salt flat of Tianjin Changlu Haijing Group Co., Ltd. in Tianjin, north China, April 27, 2025.

A worker measures the content of brine in a salt flat of Tianjin Changlu Haijing Group Co., Ltd. in Tianjin, north China, April 27, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on April 27, 2025 shows salt flats of Tianjin Changlu Haijing Group Co., Ltd. in Tianjin, north China.

