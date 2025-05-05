Agricultural technology incubator nurtures young talents in Tianjin

Professor Wang Lijuan (R) and her student Yun Ziyi carry strawberry seedlings for experiment at the Small Berry technology innovation base in north China's Tianjin, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

TIANJIN, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Both Yun Ziyi and her classmate Gao Jialu are graduate students at Tianjin Agricultural University and members of the local Small Berry technology innovation base.

Established in April 2024, the base is part of a "science-and-education integration" model that combines hands-on practice with academic research. Professor Wang Lijuan offers academic guidance, while Chen Xiangtao, a 54-year-old agricultural technician, mentors students on fieldwork. From morning to evening, students rotate through more than ten greenhouses, keeping detailed field logs and participating in crop management.

This model, where agricultural parks provide land and resources while universities contribute talent and technology, has become a vital bridge connecting scientific research with real-world application.

"After graduation, I'll return to Xinjiang as an agricultural technician," said Zhang Yanpeng, a student from the program. For this group of Gen Z students, their research is not only written on paper, but also rooted in China's vast farmland, blooming from the soil.

This photo taken on April 24, 2025 shows professor Wang Lijuan and her students in Tianjin Agricultural University in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Agricultural technician Chen Xiangtao (L) guides students on field management in a tomato greenhouse at Tianmintianyuan agricultural technology demonstration park in north China's Tianjin, April 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A student analyzes strawberry samples at Tianmintianyuan agricultural technology demonstration park in north China's Tianjin, April 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Professor Wang Lijuan (2nd R) briefs her students on their experiment plan at the Small Berry technology innovation base in north China's Tianjin, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Student Gao Jialu keeps a strawberry seedling transplanting log at the Small Berry technology innovation base in north China's Tianjin, April 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Student Zhang Yanpeng (1st L) converses with his classmates at Tianmintianyuan agricultural technology demonstration park in north China's Tianjin, April 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Agricultural technician Chen Xiangtao (R) and students move between greenhouses at Tianmintianyuan agricultural technology demonstration park in north China's Tianjin, April 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Professor Wang Lijuan (R) briefs her student Yun Ziyi on their experiment plan at Tianmintianyuan agricultural technology demonstration park in north China's Tianjin, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

