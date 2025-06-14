We Are China

Highlights of 2025 Tianjin Fashion Week

Xinhua) 13:51, June 14, 2025

Models present creations at the 2025 Tianjin Fashion Week in north China's Tianjin, June 12, 2025. The fashion event opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A model presents a creation at the 2025 Tianjin Fashion Week in north China's Tianjin, June 12, 2025. The fashion event opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Models present creations at the 2025 Tianjin Fashion Week in north China's Tianjin, June 12, 2025. The fashion event opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A humanoid robot model presents a creation at the 2025 Tianjin Fashion Week in north China's Tianjin, June 12, 2025. The fashion event opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A model presents a creation at the 2025 Tianjin Fashion Week in north China's Tianjin, June 12, 2025. The fashion event opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Humanoid robot models present creations at the 2025 Tianjin Fashion Week in north China's Tianjin, June 12, 2025. The fashion event opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Models present creations at the 2025 Tianjin Fashion Week in north China's Tianjin, June 12, 2025. The fashion event opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

