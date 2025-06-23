Seaside landmarks in Tianjin's Binhai New Area become tourist destinations due to improved environment

A drone photo taken on June 21, 2025 shows a beach in Binhai New Area of north China's Tianjin. In recent years, Binhai New Area in Tianjin has made great efforts to protect ecological environment and upgraded the layout of parks. Several seaside landmarks in Binhai have become popular tourist destinations. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A drone photo taken on June 21, 2025 shows people playing basketball at a seaside park in Binhai New Area in north China's Tianjin. In recent years, Binhai New Area in Tianjin has made great efforts to protect ecological environment and upgraded the layout of parks. Several seaside landmarks in Binhai have become popular tourist destinations. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A drone photo taken on June 21, 2025 shows a camping base at a seaside park in Binhai New Area in north China's Tianjin. In recent years, Binhai New Area in Tianjin has made great efforts to protect ecological environment and upgraded the layout of parks. Several seaside landmarks in Binhai have become popular tourist destinations. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A drone photo taken on June 21, 2025 shows a seaside view in Binhai New Area of north China's Tianjin. In recent years, Binhai New Area in Tianjin has made great efforts to protect ecological environment and upgraded the layout of parks. Several seaside landmarks in Binhai have become popular tourist destinations. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A drone photo taken on June 19, 2025 shows an exterior view of the National Maritime Museum of China in north China's Tianjin. In recent years, Binhai New Area in Tianjin has made great efforts to protect ecological environment and upgraded the layout of parks. Several seaside landmarks in Binhai have become popular tourist destinations. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Tourists visit a seaside park in Binhai New Area in north China's Tianjin, June 21, 2025. In recent years, Binhai New Area in Tianjin has made great efforts to protect ecological environment and upgraded the layout of parks. Several seaside landmarks in Binhai have become popular tourist destinations. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Tourists play at a seaside park in Binhai New Area in north China's Tianjin, June 21, 2025. In recent years, Binhai New Area in Tianjin has made great efforts to protect ecological environment and upgraded the layout of parks. Several seaside landmarks in Binhai have become popular tourist destinations. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A drone photo taken on May 3, 2025 shows a concert held at a seaside park in Binhai New Area in north China's Tianjin. In recent years, Binhai New Area in Tianjin has made great efforts to protect ecological environment and upgraded the layout of parks. Several seaside landmarks in Binhai have become popular tourist destinations. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A drone photo taken on June 19, 2025 shows a view of a seaside park in Binhai New Area of north China's Tianjin. In recent years, Binhai New Area in Tianjin has made great efforts to protect ecological environment and upgraded the layout of parks. Several seaside landmarks in Binhai have become popular tourist destinations. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

