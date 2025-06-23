"The Summit of Tianjin" sightseeing hall officially opens to public

Xinhua) 08:43, June 23, 2025

A visitor overlooks Tianjin's cityscape at "the Summit of Tianjin" sightseeing hall of Tianjin World Financial Center (TWFC) in Tianjin, north China, June 22, 2025.

"The Summit of Tianjin" sightseeing hall on the 79th floor of the TWFC officially opened to the public on Sunday. Visitors can now enjoy a 360-degree panoramic view of Tianjin's cityscape from a height of 310 meters.

Located along the Haihe River in Tianjin's central urban area, the TWFC soars to 336.9 meters, making it one of the city's most iconic skyscrapers since its completion in 2011. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A visitor takes selfies at "the Summit of Tianjin" sightseeing hall of Tianjin World Financial Center (TWFC) in Tianjin, north China, June 22, 2025.

"The Summit of Tianjin" sightseeing hall on the 79th floor of the TWFC officially opened to the public on Sunday. Visitors can now enjoy a 360-degree panoramic view of Tianjin's cityscape from a height of 310 meters.

Located along the Haihe River in Tianjin's central urban area, the TWFC soars to 336.9 meters, making it one of the city's most iconic skyscrapers since its completion in 2011. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Foreigners visit "the Summit of Tianjin" sightseeing hall of Tianjin World Financial Center (TWFC) in Tianjin, north China, June 22, 2025.

"The Summit of Tianjin" sightseeing hall on the 79th floor of the TWFC officially opened to the public on Sunday. Visitors can now enjoy a 360-degree panoramic view of Tianjin's cityscape from a height of 310 meters.

Located along the Haihe River in Tianjin's central urban area, the TWFC soars to 336.9 meters, making it one of the city's most iconic skyscrapers since its completion in 2011. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 21, 2025 shows Tianjin World Financial Center (TWFC) in Tianjin, north China.

"The Summit of Tianjin" sightseeing hall on the 79th floor of the TWFC officially opened to the public on Sunday. Visitors can now enjoy a 360-degree panoramic view of Tianjin's cityscape from a height of 310 meters.

Located along the Haihe River in Tianjin's central urban area, the TWFC soars to 336.9 meters, making it one of the city's most iconic skyscrapers since its completion in 2011. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)