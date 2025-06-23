Tianjin's landmarks illuminated at night to welcome guests for 2025 Summer Davos forum

Xinhua) 15:25, June 23, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on June 17, 2025 shows a view along the Haihe River at night in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

The 2025 Summer Davos forum will be held here from June 24 to 26. Many landmark buildings in the city are illuminated against the curtain of night, presenting a dazzling array of colors to welcome guests from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 17, 2025 shows a city view at night in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 22, 2025 shows a view of the Tianjin Television Tower in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 21, 2025 shows a city view by the Haihe River at night in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 17, 2025 shows a city view at night in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 20, 2025 shows a view of the Tianjin Olympic Center Stadium in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

This photo taken on June 20, 2025 shows a city view at night in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 22, 2025 shows a view of the Tianjin Television Tower in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)