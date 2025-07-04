Exploring 'rainbow port' in N China's Tianjin

14:38, July 04, 2025 By Yuan Meng, Zhang Rong, Chang Sha, Wang Jing, Elena Davydova ( People's Daily Online

Located along the coastline of Bohai Bay, Tianjin Port in north China stands as a crossroads where land-borne transportation meets sea routes, making it an important gateway for China's opening up endeavor.

As a comprehensive modern port, Tianjin Port boasts 220 berths of various types and 147 container shipping routes. It maintains trade connections with over 500 ports in more than 180 countries and regions globally. Every month, there are more than 550 ships setting sail to different ports around the world.

In 2024, the port recorded 579 million tonnes in cargo throughput, and 23.29 million twenty-foot equivalent units in container throughput, ranking 10th and 8th worldwide, respectively.

Join People's Daily Online to have a closer look at this intelligent "rainbow port."

