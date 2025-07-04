Russian girl embraces special hairstyle in N China's Tianjin

14:51, July 04, 2025 By Yuan Meng, Zhang Rong, Chang Sha, Wang Jing, Elena Davydova ( People's Daily Online

Compact in size and modest in appearance, a salon in Hedong district, north China's Tianjin Municipality, is an internet hit, drawing crowds of visitors far and wide to try out a special local hairstyle.

Tucked away on the first floor of a residential building, the shop welcomes visitors with walls adorned with photos of various hairstyles and stacks of colorful hair curlers. It's a place where one can catch a glimpse of the city's unique fashion code.

Zhu Fengmin, the shop's owner, said the exquisite hairstyle offers a glimpse of locals upbeat and positive approach to life. As more and more young people have embraced the trend, innovation has breathed new life into this once "old-fashioned" style.

Join Elena Davydova from People's Daily Online as she tries out the delicate hairdo and immerses herself in the vibrant urban pulse of Tianjin.

