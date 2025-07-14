Tourists enjoy leisure time at Wudadao historical urban area in N China's Tianjin
Tourists enjoy leisure time at the Wudadao historical urban area in north China's Tianjin, July 9, 2025. The Minyuan 1920 Block, a recently completed infrastructure enhancement project, has officially opened to the public. The project transforms sections of Hunan Road and Luoyang Avenue into a pedestrian zone and connects Minyuan Square and Wudadao Park, injecting vitality into the century-old historical area. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 11, 2025 shows a glimpse of the Minyuan 1920 Block at the Wudadao historical urban area in north China's Tianjin. The Minyuan 1920 Block, a recently completed infrastructure enhancement project, has officially opened to the public. The project transforms sections of Hunan Road and Luoyang Avenue into a pedestrian zone and connects Minyuan Square and Wudadao Park, injecting vitality into the century-old historical area. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
