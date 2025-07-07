Rescuers participate in flood rescue drill in China's Tianjin
Rescuers participate in a flood rescue drill on Haihe River in north China's Tianjin, on July 5, 2025. The drill was set against potential flooding in culverts and low-lying urban areas affected by heavy rainfall. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
A rescue drone is seen during a flood rescue drill on Haihe River in north China's Tianjin, on July 5, 2025. The drill was set against potential flooding in culverts and low-lying urban areas affected by heavy rainfall. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
A drone delivers a life jacket during a flood rescue drill on Haihe River in north China's Tianjin, on July 5, 2025. The drill was set against potential flooding in culverts and low-lying urban areas affected by heavy rainfall. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
