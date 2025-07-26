Farmers harvest grapes in China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 11:04, July 26, 2025

Farmers harvest grapes at the Chadian Grape Science and Technology Park in Chadian Subdistrict, Binhai New Area in north China's Tianjin, July 24, 2025. Chadian has accelerated the standardized grape cultivation to improve both the yield and quality of the grapes, and increase the income of farmers. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A famer harvests grapes at the Chadian Grape Science and Technology Park in Chadian Subdistrict, Binhai New Area in north China's Tianjin, July 24, 2025. Chadian has accelerated the standardized grape cultivation to improve both the yield and quality of the grapes, and increase the income of farmers. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 24, 2025 shows the Chadian Grape Science and Technology Park in Chadian Subdistrict, Binhai New Area in north China's Tianjin. Chadian has accelerated the standardized grape cultivation to improve both the yield and quality of the grapes, and increase the income of farmers. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Newly harvested grapes are pictured at the Chadian Grape Science and Technology Park in Chadian Subdistrict, Binhai New Area in north China's Tianjin, July 24, 2025. Chadian has accelerated the standardized grape cultivation to improve both the yield and quality of the grapes, and increase the income of farmers. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Farmers harvest grapes at the Chadian Grape Science and Technology Park in Chadian Subdistrict, Binhai New Area in north China's Tianjin, July 24, 2025. Chadian has accelerated the standardized grape cultivation to improve both the yield and quality of the grapes, and increase the income of farmers. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

