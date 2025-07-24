Tianjin cruise port handles nearly 40,000 passengers since July
Travellers arrive at Tianjin International Cruise Home Port in Tianjin, north China, July 23, 2025. According to official data, the Tianjin cruise port has facilitated nearly 40,000 inbound and outbound passengers since July of this year, along with 16 cruise ship visits, marking a year-on-year increase of 17 percent. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
This photo taken on July 23, 2025 shows the Adora Mediterranea Cruise, carrying about 1600 passengers, docking at the Tianjin International Cruise Home Port in Tianjin, north China. According to official data, the Tianjin cruise port has facilitated nearly 40,000 inbound and outbound passengers since July of this year, along with 16 cruise ship visits, marking a year-on-year increase of 17 percent. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
