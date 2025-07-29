Emergency operations underway for flood-hit villages in north China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 08:41, July 29, 2025

Staff members are on duty at an emergency headquarters in Jizhou District of north China's Tianjin, July 28, 2025. Houses, bridges and power lines at part of villages in Jizhou District were damaged by floods inflicted by recent heavy rainfall and upstream runoff.

Local emergency operations including search and rescue, evacuee transfer, and disaster relief are orderly going on. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Emergency workers are on duty at Xiaying Village of Xiaying Town, Jizhou District of north China's Tianjin, July 28, 2025. Houses, bridges and power lines at part of villages in Jizhou District were damaged by floods inflicted by recent heavy rainfall and upstream runoff.



Staff members prepare food and water at a school-turned relocation site in Xiaying Town, Jizhou District of north China's Tianjin, July 28, 2025. Houses, bridges and power lines at part of villages in Jizhou District were damaged by floods inflicted by recent heavy rainfall and upstream runoff.



People make bed at a school-turned relocation site in Xiaying Town, Jizhou District of north China's Tianjin, July 28, 2025. Houses, bridges and power lines at part of villages in Jizhou District were damaged by floods inflicted by recent heavy rainfall and upstream runoff.



Volunteers deliver disaster relief supplies at a school-turned relocation site in Xiaying Town, Jizhou District of north China's Tianjin, July 28, 2025. Houses, bridges and power lines at part of villages in Jizhou District were damaged by floods inflicted by recent heavy rainfall and upstream runoff.



An aerial drone photo taken on July 28, 2025 shows a road and a bridge affected by flood at Xiaying Village of Xiaying Town, Jizhou District of north China's Tianjin. Houses, bridges and power lines at part of villages in Jizhou District were damaged by floods inflicted by recent heavy rainfall and upstream runoff.



A resident clears silt at Xiaying Village of Xiaying Town, Jizhou District of north China's Tianjin, July 28, 2025. Houses, bridges and power lines at part of villages in Jizhou District were damaged by floods inflicted by recent heavy rainfall and upstream runoff.



An aerial drone photo taken on July 28, 2025 shows a road and a bridge affected by flood at Xiaying Village of Xiaying Town, Jizhou District of north China's Tianjin. Houses, bridges and power lines at part of villages in Jizhou District were damaged by floods inflicted by recent heavy rainfall and upstream runoff.



