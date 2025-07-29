We Are China

Summer night performance staged in China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 14:23, July 29, 2025

Local residents perform at the Anglican Art Centre in Tianjin Municipality, north China, July 28, 2025.

People from countries including Russia and Iran shared the stage with local residents, delivering a summer night performance for the audience. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Actresses from Iran perform at the Anglican Art Centre in Tianjin Municipality, north China, July 28, 2025.

Performers perform Xiangsheng, or crosstalk comedy, with a Venezuelan Xiangsheng enthusiast (2nd L) at the Anglican Art Centre in Tianjin Municipality, north China, July 28, 2025.

Local residents perform a song at the Anglican Art Centre in Tianjin Municipality, north China, July 28, 2025.

Local residents perform a song at the Anglican Art Centre in Tianjin Municipality, north China, July 28, 2025.

Performers perform Xiangsheng, or crosstalk comedy, at the Anglican Art Centre in Tianjin Municipality, north China, July 28, 2025.

