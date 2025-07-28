In pics: performance for int'l culture exchange at 2025 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week

Xinhua) 11:16, July 28, 2025

Artists are pictured during a performance for international culture and art exchange as part of the 2025 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 25, 2025. The performance was staged here on Friday, aiming to drive for in-depth integration among sectors of education, sports, culture and tourism. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Thai artists are pictured during a performance for international culture and art exchange as part of the 2025 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 25, 2025. The performance was staged here on Friday, aiming to drive for in-depth integration among sectors of education, sports, culture and tourism. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

