In pics: performance for int'l culture exchange at 2025 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week
Artists are pictured during a performance for international culture and art exchange as part of the 2025 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 25, 2025. The performance was staged here on Friday, aiming to drive for in-depth integration among sectors of education, sports, culture and tourism. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Thai artists are pictured during a performance for international culture and art exchange as part of the 2025 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 25, 2025. The performance was staged here on Friday, aiming to drive for in-depth integration among sectors of education, sports, culture and tourism. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Photos
