Chinese orchestra performs in Vladivostok

Xinhua) 09:19, October 08, 2024

VLADIVOSTOK, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- The China National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) Orchestra performed at the Mariinsky Theatre here on Monday, concluding its tour in Russia.

Under the director of conductor Li Xincao, the orchestra presented a variety of pieces by both Chinese and Russian composers.

Ren Xiaolong, general manager of the NCPA Orchestra, said that the performance coincided with the 75th anniversary of China-Russia diplomatic ties, emphasizing the orchestra's role as a bridge of friendship.

Yuri Sergeyevich, a Russian audience, said the concert "was deeply moving and left a lasting impression on us."

The NCPA Orchestra's tour in Russia took place from Oct. 1 to 7, with previous concerts held in Moscow and Saint Petersburg as part of the celebrations for the China-Russia Year of Culture.

