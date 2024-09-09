800-year-old village in NW China's Shaanxi achieves prosperity through live performances

People's Daily Online) 13:43, September 09, 2024

Gao Hehe (first from right) and other actors wait before they go onstage during a performance in Chiniuwa village, Jiaxian county, Yulin city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Deng Nan)

"Never in my life did I think I could perform on stage!" Gao Hehe, who has farmed all his life, did not even dare to think that at the age of 68, he had become an actor that performed daily.

A performance showcasing the daily lives and production activities of local villagers took place in Chiniuwa village, Jiaxian county, Yulin city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The villagers, dressed in traditional attire and holding various production tools, reenacted scenes of their daily routines. The audience, consisting of visitors from across the country, applauded the performance enthusiastically.

"I was playing myself," said 68-year-old Gao, mentioning that he could make 25 yuan (around $3.53) from each show.

Chiniuwa village, situated atop a mountain on the western shore of the Yellow River, has a history of over 800 years.

Gao Hehe (first from right) and other villagers press seals with their names on after a show to prove their participation in it. (People's Daily Online/Deng Nan)

"People in the village, whether they are 70 to 80 years old or 4 to 5 years old, can participate in the performances," said He Jianjiang, Party chief of Kengzhen township, Jiaxian county.

In recent years, Chiniuwa village has transformed performances into a means of generating wealth by implementing a model that involves the village, companies, and farming households.

"Villagers who participate in the performances can earn over 8,000 yuan per person in a year," said He.

Villagers put on a performance in Chiniuwa village, Jiaxian county, Yulin city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Jia Kailu)

Chiniuwa village, spanning 6 square kilometers, is inhabited by 1,008 people. In the past, the villagers relied on farming, with each person earning an average income of 3,000 to 5,000 yuan annually. Nowadays, the village has been designated as a 3A-level scenic area in China, bringing in an average annual tourism revenue of nearly 10 million yuan.

Photo shows a farming culture museum in Chiniuwa village, Jiaxian county, Yulin city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo/Qu Ruipeng)

The village is also home to a farming culture museum, which is located in the village's cave dwellings.

Photo shows a farming culture museum in Chiniuwa village, Jiaxian county, Yulin city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. It is located in cave dwellings. (People's Daily Online/Deng Nan)

Photo shows a farming culture museum in Chiniuwa village, Jiaxian county, Yulin city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Jia Kailu)

"In 2006, we collected and restored old items from villagers to build the museum," said He.

The museum focuses on the local farming culture and traditional customs, featuring 68 exhibition halls with over 100,000 exhibits showcasing material, spiritual, and social customs of northern Shaanxi, according to He.

Aerial photo shows the panoramic view of Chiniuwa village. (Photo/Wang Jing)

From January to August 2024, Chiniuwa village welcomed over 215,000 tourist arrivals, generating a total tourism revenue of 9.85 million yuan. The village's collective income reached 1.25 million yuan, with the average income per farmer exceeding 20,000 yuan.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)