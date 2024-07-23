Performance staged during 2024 Tianjin International Children's Art Festival

Xinhua) 09:49, July 23, 2024

Children from home and abroad pose for a group photo during the 2024 Tianjin International Children's Art Festival in Tianjin, north China, July 22, 2024. The art festival, with the participation of children's art troupe from more than 20 countries and regions, will last until July 26. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Actresses from Mongolia perform at the 2024 Tianjin International Children's Art Festival in Tianjin, north China, July 22, 2024. The art festival, with the participation of children's art troupe from more than 20 countries and regions, will last until July 26. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Children from an art troupe perform at the 2024 Tianjin International Children's Art Festival in Tianjin, north China, July 22, 2024. The art festival, with the participation of children's art troupe from more than 20 countries and regions, will last until July 26. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Tianjin International Children's Art Festival is held in Tianjin, north China, July 22, 2024. The art festival, with the participation of children's art troupe from more than 20 countries and regions, will last until July 26. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A dancer from Russia interacts with audience at the 2024 Tianjin International Children's Art Festival in Tianjin, north China, July 22, 2024. The art festival, with the participation of children's art troupe from more than 20 countries and regions, will last until July 26. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Members from a chorus of Romania pose for a group photo during the 2024 Tianjin International Children's Art Festival in Tianjin, north China, July 22, 2024. The art festival, with the participation of children's art troupe from more than 20 countries and regions, will last until July 26. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Children from a troupe of Uzbekistan visit a painting exhibition held during the 2024 Tianjin International Children's Art Festival in Tianjin, north China, July 22, 2024. The art festival, with the participation of children's art troupe from more than 20 countries and regions, will last until July 26. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Dancers from Russia perform at the 2024 Tianjin International Children's Art Festival in Tianjin, north China, July 22, 2024. The art festival, with the participation of children's art troupe from more than 20 countries and regions, will last until July 26. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Children actors from Uzbekistan perform at the 2024 Tianjin International Children's Art Festival in Tianjin, north China, July 22, 2024. The art festival, with the participation of children's art troupe from more than 20 countries and regions, will last until July 26. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)