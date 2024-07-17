West End musical "Cats" returns to Beijing

Xinhua) 13:55, July 17, 2024

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- The original production of London's West End musical "Cats" will be staged from Nov. 19 to 24 at the Beijing Performing Arts Centre in the Chinese capital.

The musical, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, is based on poems by T. S. Eliot and debuted in London's West End in 1981. It was first staged in China in 2003 and toured Beijing for the first time in 2004.

The upcoming 2024 performance will feature a formidable cast, including the original cast members.

The show will be performed as part of this year's international theater festival organized by the National Centre for the Performing Arts. During the festival, Russian musical "Anna Karenina" will be staged during the National Day holiday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)