Chinese production of play by Eugene O'Neill debuts in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:52, June 11, 2024

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese rendition of "Long Day's Journey into Night," a family-themed play written by American playwright Eugene O'Neill, was recently put on by the Beijing People's Art Theater.

Revolving around the daily life of a family of four, the drama portrays the intricate emotions between husband and wife, brothers, as well as parents and children.

Despite the differences between Chinese and Western cultures, the theme of "family" in the play resonates deeply with every audience, said Zhang Tong, director of the Chinese production.

The play unravels the roots of conflicts from various aspects such as personality, history and profession, showing the profound impact of family on individuals, Zhang added.

The play will run until June 30 at the Beijing People's Art Theater.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)