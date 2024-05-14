Actors from Yushu of NW China's Qinghai perform in Beijing

Xinhua) 16:20, May 14, 2024

Actors from Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Qinghai Province perform in Beijing, capital of China on May 13, 2024. Thirty actors, all of them career farmers and herders, presented 10 shows, including dance, chorus and short plays here on Monday night. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

