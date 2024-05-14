Home>>
Actors from Yushu of NW China's Qinghai perform in Beijing
(Xinhua) 16:20, May 14, 2024
Actors from Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Qinghai Province perform in Beijing, capital of China on May 13, 2024. Thirty actors, all of them career farmers and herders, presented 10 shows, including dance, chorus and short plays here on Monday night. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Actors from Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Qinghai Province perform in Beijing, capital of China on May 13, 2024. Thirty actors, all of them career farmers and herders, presented 10 shows, including dance, chorus and short plays here on Monday night. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Popular Chinese crosstalk comedians bring laughter, cultural charisma to London
- NCPA's annual chamber music festival to kick off
- China's performance market scales new heights in 2023
- Artists perform Yingge Dance during 135th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, S China's Guangdong
- South China theater festival to showcase outstanding classics
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.