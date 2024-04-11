South China theater festival to showcase outstanding classics

Xinhua) 09:03, April 11, 2024

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- A total of 39 plays will be performed as part of a special event featuring outstanding Chinese stage productions, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Focusing on showcasing the accomplishments of the country's theatrical circle over the past decade, the event is scheduled to take place in the cities of Nanning and Guilin, located in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, from April 17 to May 23, the ministry said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Comprising 34 grand productions and five plays tailored for smaller theaters, the selected works include stories that revolve around the founders of the Communist Party of China, chronicle the spirits of the times, and encapsulate the essence of fine traditional Chinese culture, as well as other classics.

With a range of additional activities, this initiative will be of great significance in enhancing cultural confidence, fostering the creation of outstanding theatrical works and talent, and advancing the high-quality development of the theater industry, said Huang Xiaoju, an official with the ministry.

According to the ministry, 22 of the 39 selected plays will be live streamed for the public during the performance.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)