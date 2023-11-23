China's performance market sees robust growth

People's Daily Online) 14:02, November 23, 2023

A total of 342,400 commercial performances were held across China in the first three quarters of 2023, up 278.76 percent from the same period last year, according to data from the China Association of Performing Arts (CAPA).

The performances generated box office receipts of more than 31.54 billion yuan ($4.44 billion) during the same period, a year-on-year increase of 453.74 percent, data from the CAPA showed.

Since the beginning of this year, China's performance market has continued to grow, with robust supply and demand, said Pan Yan, vice president and secretary-general of the CAPA.

In the first nine months, there were 1,137 large-scale concerts and music festivals across the country, attracting 11.45 million people, with those who traveled to another city to watch a concert or music festival accounting for an average of over 60 percent of the total.

Artists perform at the Shanghai Lakeside International Music Festival in Shanghai, Oct. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

It is estimated that, driven by large-scale performances like concerts and music festivals, consumer spending on transportation, accommodation and catering, trips and shopping exceeded 2 billion yuan during the eight-day combined Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday period of 2023.

Pan said concerts and music festivals have peaked since the second quarter of this year. During the May Day holiday, three large-scale music festivals were held in Beijing. From late May to early June, there were three music festivals in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Cross-city attendance at performances has become a trend. "The relatively high cross-city attendance rate of people at concerts offered by some famous singers in places like Beijing reflects the concerts' role in driving cultural and tourism consumption," Pan said.

The number of performances and box office receipts from small theaters and new performance venues have increased substantially year on year since the beginning of 2023.

Clusters for performances have become popular destinations of consumption, generating an agglomeration effect, especially in driving the holiday economy.

Tourism performances have gained greater popularity driven by booming travel demand since this year's Spring Festival, Pan said.

"Performances at theaters, new venues, large venues, and scenic spots, parks and streets have played an important role in driving cultural consumption and promoting economic recovery," Pan said.

Judging from the overall situation this year, more and more local governments have paid greater attention to the role performances play, and performance art organizations have released more diverse performances, Pan noted, adding that China's performance market enjoys broad prospects.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)