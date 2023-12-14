Home>>
Number of commercial performances in China exceeds pre-pandemic level
(Xinhua) 13:44, December 14, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- The number of revenue-generating performance events in the first three quarters of 2023 surpassed the pre-pandemic level, a senior official said Thursday.
In the period, 342,000 such performances were held nationwide, up 121 percent from the same period in 2019, said Lu Yingchuan, deputy minister of culture and tourism, at a press conference.
