Artists perform Yingge Dance during 135th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, S China's Guangdong

Xinhua) 09:42, April 16, 2024

Artists perform Yingge Dance, a form of folk dance popular in south China's Guangdong Province, during the 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

