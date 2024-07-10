Chinese concert captivates Moroccan audience in Rabat

RABAT, July 9 (Xinhua) -- A concert themed the Silk Road was held in the Moroccan capital Rabat on Monday, drawing nearly 400 spectators entranced by performances from Chinese artists.

At the concert, the Silk Road Band from Hainan Sanya Silk Road Show Company performed traditional Chinese folk music "Xiyangyang" and "Bubugao," Sheng solo "Yimeng Mountain Song," Erhu solo "Horse Racing" and Dunhuang dance. The artists also played Moroccan folk songs, eliciting continuous applause from the audience.

Li Changlin, Chinese ambassador to Morocco, said in his speech that both China and Morocco are committed to promoting cultural diversity and dialogue among civilizations, and the interaction of the two countries' long history and unique culture will spark inspiration.

Rachid M'Stfa, director of the Cooperation Department of the Moroccan Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication, said he hopes more Chinese art groups will come to Morocco to further deepen the cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Lina, a Moroccan college student who is about to study in China this fall, said that she is very interested in traditional Chinese dances and is excited to see the wonderful performances of Chinese dancers with her own eyes.

This concert was hosted by the Chinese Culture Center in Rabat, and supported by the Chinese Embassy in Morocco as well as the Moroccan Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication.

