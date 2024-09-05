Chinese artists perform during flash mob show in Kuwait

Xinhua) 10:06, September 05, 2024

Artists from China's Hunan Province perform during a flash mob show at the Avenues Mall in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, on Sept. 4, 2024. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

