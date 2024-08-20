We Are China

Artists from China perform at evening gala in Sao Paulo

Xinhua) 10:03, August 20, 2024

Dancers from China's Northwest Minzu University perform at the "Colors of China: Ethnic Kaleidoscope" evening gala in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Aug. 18, 2024. (Photo by Paulo Lopes/Xinhua)

Dancers from China's Northwest Minzu University perform at the "Colors of China: Ethnic Kaleidoscope" evening gala in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Aug. 18, 2024. (Photo by Paulo Lopes/Xinhua)

Dancers from China's Northwest Minzu University perform at the "Colors of China: Ethnic Kaleidoscope" evening gala in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Aug. 18, 2024. (Photo by Paulo Lopes/Xinhua)

An artist from China's Northwest Minzu University performs a flute solo at the "Colors of China: Ethnic Kaleidoscope" evening gala in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Aug. 18, 2024. (Photo by Paulo Lopes/Xinhua)

Artists from China's Northwest Minzu University perform at the "Colors of China: Ethnic Kaleidoscope" evening gala in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Aug. 18, 2024. (Photo by Paulo Lopes/Xinhua)

A dancer from China's Northwest Minzu University performs at the "Colors of China: Ethnic Kaleidoscope" evening gala in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Aug. 18, 2024. (Photo by Paulo Lopes/Xinhua)

