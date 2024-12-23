NCPA stages performances, activities on open day to celebrate 17th anniversary

Xinhua) 13:33, December 23, 2024

A child experiences interactive video device at a digital art show of the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 22, 2024. NCPA staged 15 performances and more than 50 activities on its open day to celebrate its 17th anniversary. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Artists perform at a public space of the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 22, 2024. NCPA staged 15 performances and more than 50 activities on its open day to celebrate its 17th anniversary. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Artists perform at a public space of the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 22, 2024. NCPA staged 15 performances and more than 50 activities on its open day to celebrate its 17th anniversary. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Writer Mo Yan (C) and Wang Ban (R), vice president of the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), speak during a sharing session of Mo Yan's drama works at NCPA in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 22, 2024. NCPA staged 15 performances and more than 50 activities on its open day to celebrate its 17th anniversary. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Artists perform at the press conference hall of the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 22, 2024. NCPA staged 15 performances and more than 50 activities on its open day to celebrate its 17th anniversary. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

A poster marking the 17th anniversary of the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) is displayed at the NCPA in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 22, 2024. NCPA staged 15 performances and more than 50 activities on its open day to celebrate its 17th anniversary. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A performance of Yangge dance is staged at a hall of the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 22, 2024. NCPA staged 15 performances and more than 50 activities on its open day to celebrate its 17th anniversary. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Writer Mo Yan meets with readers at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 22, 2024. NCPA staged 15 performances and more than 50 activities on its open day to celebrate its 17th anniversary. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

People visit the extended reality (XR) creation space at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 22, 2024. NCPA staged 15 performances and more than 50 activities on its open day to celebrate its 17th anniversary. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

A performance is staged at a hall of the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 22, 2024. NCPA staged 15 performances and more than 50 activities on its open day to celebrate its 17th anniversary. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

A performance is staged at a hall of the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 22, 2024. NCPA staged 15 performances and more than 50 activities on its open day to celebrate its 17th anniversary. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Children perform chorus to welcome guests at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 22, 2024. NCPA staged 15 performances and more than 50 activities on its open day to celebrate its 17th anniversary. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Visitors experience shadow play at a public space of the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 22, 2024. NCPA staged 15 performances and more than 50 activities on its open day to celebrate its 17th anniversary. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Artists perform in front of a cafe at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 22, 2024. NCPA staged 15 performances and more than 50 activities on its open day to celebrate its 17th anniversary. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

A child poses for photos with an "I love NCPA" sign at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 22, 2024. NCPA staged 15 performances and more than 50 activities on its open day to celebrate its 17th anniversary. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A performance of Yangge dance is staged at a hall of the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 22, 2024. NCPA staged 15 performances and more than 50 activities on its open day to celebrate its 17th anniversary. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

