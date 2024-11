We Are China

China's young acrobatic talents stage performances in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:38, November 25, 2024

Actors perform during an acrobatic show in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- A two-day acrobatic show kicked off in Beijing on Friday, featuring performances staged by outstanding young acrobatic talents across China.

An actor performs during an acrobatic show in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Actors perform during an acrobatic show in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Actors perform during an acrobatic show in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

An actor performs magic tricks during an acrobatic show in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Actors perform during an acrobatic show in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

An actor performs magic tricks during an acrobatic show in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Actors perform during an acrobatic show in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Actors perform during an acrobatic show in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Actors perform during an acrobatic show in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)