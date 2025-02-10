Centuried Quyi festival opens in Huimin County of China's Shandong

Xinhua) 08:55, February 10, 2025

An artist performs during a folk vocal art fair in Huimin County of Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 9, 2025. Huji Shuhui, a local Quyi festival with a history of over 800 years, opened here on Sunday. "Quyi" refers to various forms of narrative and singing folk arts, such as Chinese ballad singing, comic dialogues and clapper talk, which are popular among the public. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Children perform during a folk vocal art fair in Huimin County of Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 9, 2025. Huji Shuhui, a local Quyi festival with a history of over 800 years, opened here on Sunday. "Quyi" refers to various forms of narrative and singing folk arts, such as Chinese ballad singing, comic dialogues and clapper talk, which are popular among the public. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

An artist performs during a folk vocal art fair in Huimin County of Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 9, 2025. Huji Shuhui, a local Quyi festival with a history of over 800 years, opened here on Sunday. "Quyi" refers to various forms of narrative and singing folk arts, such as Chinese ballad singing, comic dialogues and clapper talk, which are popular among the public. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Children perform clapper talk during a folk vocal art fair in Huimin County of Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 9, 2025. Huji Shuhui, a local Quyi festival with a history of over 800 years, opened here on Sunday. "Quyi" refers to various forms of narrative and singing folk arts, such as Chinese ballad singing, comic dialogues and clapper talk, which are popular among the public. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Liu Lanfang, one of China's most outstanding storytelling master, performs during a folk vocal art fair in Huimin County of Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 9, 2025. Huji Shuhui, a local Quyi festival with a history of over 800 years, opened here on Sunday. "Quyi" refers to various forms of narrative and singing folk arts, such as Chinese ballad singing, comic dialogues and clapper talk, which are popular among the public. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Audiences watch performances during a folk vocal art fair in Huimin County of Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 9, 2025. Huji Shuhui, a local Quyi festival with a history of over 800 years, opened here on Sunday. "Quyi" refers to various forms of narrative and singing folk arts, such as Chinese ballad singing, comic dialogues and clapper talk, which are popular among the public. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Liu Lanfang, one of China's most outstanding storytelling master, performs during a folk vocal art fair in Huimin County of Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 9, 2025. Huji Shuhui, a local Quyi festival with a history of over 800 years, opened here on Sunday. "Quyi" refers to various forms of narrative and singing folk arts, such as Chinese ballad singing, comic dialogues and clapper talk, which are popular among the public. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 9, 2025 shows audiences watching performances during a folk vocal art fair in Huimin County of Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province. Huji Shuhui, a local Quyi festival with a history of over 800 years, opened here on Sunday. "Quyi" refers to various forms of narrative and singing folk arts, such as Chinese ballad singing, comic dialogues and clapper talk, which are popular among the public. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

An artist performs during a folk vocal art fair in Huimin County of Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 9, 2025. Huji Shuhui, a local Quyi festival with a history of over 800 years, opened here on Sunday. "Quyi" refers to various forms of narrative and singing folk arts, such as Chinese ballad singing, comic dialogues and clapper talk, which are popular among the public. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

