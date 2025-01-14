Home>>
Trending in China | Dazzling fire pot performance
(People's Daily App) 14:57, January 14, 2025
Against the canvas of night, fire-pot performers twirl and swing poles fixed with flaming pots at the ends to create thrilling displays of light and shadow. Fire-pot performing, a traditional folk art passed down for thousands of years, still burns with vitality.
