Trending in China | Dazzling fire pot performance

January 14, 2025

Against the canvas of night, fire-pot performers twirl and swing poles fixed with flaming pots at the ends to create thrilling displays of light and shadow. Fire-pot performing, a traditional folk art passed down for thousands of years, still burns with vitality.

(Source: Kuaishou)

