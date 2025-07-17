Closing performance of Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival staged in Beijing

Xinhua) 13:15, July 17, 2025

Teenagers from China and the United States sing during a performance at China National Opera House in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2025. A closing performance of Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace," was staged in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)

Teenagers from China and the United States sing during a performance at China National Opera House in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2025. A closing performance of Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace," was staged in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)

Teenagers from the United States sing during a performance at China National Opera House in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2025. A closing performance of Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace," was staged in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)

Teenagers from China and the United States sing during a performance at China National Opera House in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2025. A closing performance of Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace," was staged in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)

Teenagers from the United States perform at China National Opera House in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2025. A closing performance of Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace," was staged in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)

Teenagers from China sing during a performance at China National Opera House in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2025. A closing performance of Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace," was staged in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)

