Closing performance of Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival staged in Beijing
Teenagers from China and the United States sing during a performance at China National Opera House in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2025. A closing performance of Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace," was staged in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)
Teenagers from China and the United States sing during a performance at China National Opera House in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2025. A closing performance of Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace," was staged in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)
Teenagers from the United States sing during a performance at China National Opera House in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2025. A closing performance of Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace," was staged in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)
Teenagers from China and the United States sing during a performance at China National Opera House in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2025. A closing performance of Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace," was staged in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)
Teenagers from the United States perform at China National Opera House in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2025. A closing performance of Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace," was staged in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)
Teenagers from China sing during a performance at China National Opera House in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2025. A closing performance of Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace," was staged in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)
