2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival held in Beijing and Fuzhou
Artists from China National Symphony Orchestra perform in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2025. Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace" is held in Beijing and Fuzhou from July 9 to 18.
More than a thousand participants from nearly 30 youth choirs from China and the United States participate in the event. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Choir members from China and the United States watch an orchestra rehearsal in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2025. Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace" is held in Beijing and Fuzhou from July 9 to 18.
Artists from China National Symphony Orchestra perform in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2025. Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace" is held in Beijing and Fuzhou from July 9 to 18.
An American choir performs in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2025. Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace" is held in Beijing and Fuzhou from July 9 to 18.
Choir members from a Chinese middle school perform in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2025. Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace" is held in Beijing and Fuzhou from July 9 to 18.
Choir members from China and the United States communicate in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2025. Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace" is held in Beijing and Fuzhou from July 9 to 18.
A Chinese choir performs in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2025. Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace," is held in Beijing and Fuzhou from July 9 to 18.
A Chinese choir performs in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2025. Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace," is held in Beijing and Fuzhou from July 9 to 18.
Choir members from a Chinese middle school perform in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2025. Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace," is held in Beijing and Fuzhou from July 9 to 18.
An American choir performs in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2025. Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace," is held in Beijing and Fuzhou from July 9 to 18.
An American choir performs in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2025. Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace," is held in Beijing and Fuzhou from July 9 to 18.
An American choir performs in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2025. Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace," is held in Beijing and Fuzhou from July 9 to 18.
