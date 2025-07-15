2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival held in Beijing and Fuzhou

Artists from China National Symphony Orchestra perform in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2025. Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace" is held in Beijing and Fuzhou from July 9 to 18.

More than a thousand participants from nearly 30 youth choirs from China and the United States participate in the event. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

An American choir performs in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2025. Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace" is held in Beijing and Fuzhou from July 9 to 18.

More than a thousand participants from nearly 30 youth choirs from China and the United States participate in the event. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Choir members from a Chinese middle school perform in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2025. Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace" is held in Beijing and Fuzhou from July 9 to 18.

More than a thousand participants from nearly 30 youth choirs from China and the United States participate in the event. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Choir members from China and the United States communicate in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2025. Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace" is held in Beijing and Fuzhou from July 9 to 18.

More than a thousand participants from nearly 30 youth choirs from China and the United States participate in the event. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

