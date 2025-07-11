"Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival" held in Fujian
Youths from China and the United States rehearse at Fujian Grand Theater in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 10, 2025. Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace", kicked off here on Thursday.
More than a thousand participants from nearly 30 youth choirs from China and the United States participate in the event. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Choir members from China and the United States chat with each other after the opening ceremony of Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 10, 2025. Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace", kicked off here on Thursday.
More than a thousand participants from nearly 30 youth choirs from China and the United States participate in the event. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Youths from China and the United States rehearse at Fujian Grand Theater in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 10, 2025. Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace", kicked off here on Thursday.
More than a thousand participants from nearly 30 youth choirs from China and the United States participate in the event. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Youths from China and the United States sing during the opening ceremony of Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 10, 2025. Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace", kicked off here on Thursday.
More than a thousand participants from nearly 30 youth choirs from China and the United States participate in the event. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Youths from China and the United States sing during the opening ceremony of Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 10, 2025. Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace", kicked off here on Thursday.
More than a thousand participants from nearly 30 youth choirs from China and the United States participate in the event. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Choir members from China and the United States pose for photos after the opening ceremony of Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 10, 2025. Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace", kicked off here on Thursday.
More than a thousand participants from nearly 30 youth choirs from China and the United States participate in the event. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, U.S. maintain close economic, trade communication at multiple levels: commerce ministry
- China's commerce ministry says dialogue, cooperation are right way as U.S. lifts trade restrictions
- China hopes the U.S. will work in the same direction with China: Ministry of Commerce
- China willing to maintain economic, trade exchanges with U.S.: vice finance minister
- Wang Yi meets Harvard professor Allison
- Beijing, Fuzhou to host China-U.S. youth choir festival promoting exchanges
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.