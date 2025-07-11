"Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival" held in Fujian

Xinhua) 08:54, July 11, 2025

Youths from China and the United States rehearse at Fujian Grand Theater in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 10, 2025. Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace", kicked off here on Thursday.

More than a thousand participants from nearly 30 youth choirs from China and the United States participate in the event. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Choir members from China and the United States chat with each other after the opening ceremony of Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 10, 2025. Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace", kicked off here on Thursday.

Youths from China and the United States sing during the opening ceremony of Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 10, 2025. Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace", kicked off here on Thursday.

Choir members from China and the United States pose for photos after the opening ceremony of Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 10, 2025. Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, with the theme of "Singing for Peace", kicked off here on Thursday.

