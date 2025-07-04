China hopes the U.S. will work in the same direction with China: Ministry of Commerce

Xinhua) 10:12, July 04, 2025

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Commerce said Thursday that it had no information to offer regarding reports that the U.S. president plans to lead a business delegation to China.

However, China's position is consistent and clear, which is that it hopes the United States will work in the same direction with China, and under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, uphold the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation to continually build consensus, reduce misunderstandings, strengthen cooperation, and jointly promote the sound, stable, and sustainable development of China-U.S. economic and trade relations, said He Yongqian, a spokesperson for the ministry, at a regular press briefing.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)