Chinese envoy: mutual benefit defining feature of China-U.S. economic ties

Xinhua) 13:24, June 20, 2025

WASHINGTON, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Mutual benefit "has all along been the defining feature" of China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng said Wednesday at the 2025 Annual Gala of the U.S.-China Business Council (USCBC).

Speaking at the gala under the theme "Seeking a New Path for U.S.-China Relations," Xie said that growing China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation over the years has brought benefits not only to both countries but also to the wider world.

As global economic growth remains sluggish, cooperation is the only way out, while protectionism is no better than "drinking poison to quench thirst," he said, adding that China's development is an opportunity for the world.

"Believing in China is believing in a better tomorrow, and investing in China is investing in the future," he said.

Xie pointed out that the China-U.S. relationship is at a critical juncture, with the two sides facing a choice between win-win cooperation or a lose-lose scenario.

He highlighted the importance of following the strategic guidance of the two heads of state and faithfully implementing the important consensus reached between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump during their phone call.

Stressing China's sincerity in cooperation and underlining its principles, Xie said that China's sovereignty, security and development interests are the red line that should not be crossed, and mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation are the principles that must be upheld.

Xie also encouraged the USCBC and the U.S. business community to continue to speak up for exchanges and dialogue, and take actions to facilitate mutually beneficial cooperation.

U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue delivered a video message to the event, and USCBC President Sean Stein held a fireside chat with former U.S. Ambassador to China Jon Huntsman. USCBC Chair Rajesh Subramaniam. More than 500 American entrepreneurs, former officials and representatives of other sectors attended the gala.

