China urges U.S. to adhere to WTO rules, work with China to promote trade relations

Xinhua) 10:15, June 13, 2025

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- China has urged the United States to adhere to World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and work with China, based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation, to jointly promote the stable and sustainable development of China-U.S. economic and trade relations, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

Spokesperson He Yadong made the remarks at a regular press briefing while answering a relevant question, noting that China's position against unilateral tariff increases is consistent.

He said that from June 9 to 10, the economic and trade teams of China and the United States held the first meeting of the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanism in London.

The two sides reached principled agreement on implementing the important consensus reached by the two heads of state during their phone call on June 5 and the framework of measures to consolidate the outcomes of the economic and trade talks in Geneva, and made new progress in addressing each other's economic and trade concerns.

Next, the two sides will make better use of the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanism, maintain communication and dialogue, enhance consensus, reduce misunderstanding, and strengthen cooperation to jointly promote the stable and long-term development of China-U.S. economic and trade relations, He said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)