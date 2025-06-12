Meetings carry forward momentum in Sino-UK ties

11:00, June 12, 2025 By Li Yang ( China Daily

Apart from the just-concluded economic and trade meeting between China and the United States in London, deepening communication and strengthening cooperation with the United Kingdom has been another important mission for the Chinese side, with a series of meetings held to that effect.

In their meeting in London on Sunday, Vice-Premier He Lifeng and UK finance minister, Rachel Reeves, had an in-depth exchange of views on China-UK economic and financial cooperation and issues of common concern.

Commerce Minister Wang Wentao conducted "frank and pragmatic" exchanges with UK Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds on further deepening China-UK economic and trade cooperation on Monday.

And a delegation led by Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, concluded a three-day visit to the United Kingdom on Tuesday after attending the 13th UK-China Leadership Forum in London.

During the visit, Liu met and held discussions with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and former prime minister Tony Blair, and others.

In the leadership forum, the two sides agreed that under the circumstances of increasing global challenges, a healthy and stable relationship between China and the UK is in line with the interests of the two countries and the world as a whole, and they should jointly safeguard the international order with the United Nations at its core and work together to promote global peace and development.

The intensive and productive interactions between the two sides have given fresh impetus to the positive momentum of the improvement of Sino-UK ties in recent months.

The meeting of the heads of state of China and the UK on the sidelines of the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit in Rio de Janeiro late last year initiated the improvement of China-UK relations. Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, the China-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue and the China-UK Strategic Dialogue have resumed, and produced fruitful results, prompting the resumption of exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in different fields.

Now is time, as Vice-Premier He urged, for the two sides to make joint efforts to implement the important consensus reached between the two leaders, ensure the outcomes of China-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue are delivered, further deepen exchanges and cooperation in all economic and financial fields, promote mutual benefit and win-win results, and maintain the sustained, healthy and stable development of China-UK economic relations.

It is good to hear Reeves say during her meeting with Vice-Premier He that the UK attaches great importance to cooperation with China, and is willing to strengthen communication with the Chinese side, implement the outcomes of the China-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue, and inject new momentum into China-UK economic cooperation.

And Reynolds said in his meeting with Commerce Minister Wang that the UK values the vast Chinese market, and stands ready to expand bilateral trade, particularly in services, and welcomes continued investment by Chinese enterprises in the country.

The two countries should also expedite the convening of the 14th China-UK Joint Economic and Trade Commission meeting and enhance practical economic and trade cooperation, as Commerce Minister Wang urged.

As major economic and trade partners, China and the UK should address the differences through consultations, while pursuing future-oriented dialogue to expand cooperation in sustainability, digital economy, green technology, finance and other fields.

It is a consensus of both sides, as shown in the aforementioned meetings and forum, that there remains huge potential for bilateral practical cooperation.

China stands ready to work with the UK to deepen and expand cooperation in infrastructure, trade and investment, clean energy and other fields, bringing more benefits to the people of both countries.

In the process, China will further expand high-level opening-up and welcomes UK companies to continue investing and operating in China to share the opportunities of the Chinese market.

As permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and the UK should strengthen their strategic communication, enhance mutual understanding and trust, demonstrate their responsibilities as major countries, and deepen cooperation in key areas concerning the future of humanity, including climate change, artificial intelligence and green development, thus contributing greater certainty and stability to the world.

