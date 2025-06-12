China urges U.S. to work with China to implement consensus

Xinhua) 16:43, June 12, 2025

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- China hopes the U.S. side will work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state during their phone call on June 5, and give play to the role of the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanism, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a question about U.S. President Donald Trump's social media comments on the first meeting of the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanism, which took place in London from Monday to Tuesday.

Lin emphasized that the meeting was held under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state. The two sides reached principled agreement on implementing the important consensus reached by the two heads of state during their phone call on June 5 and the framework of measures to consolidate the outcomes of the economic and trade talks in Geneva, and made new progress in addressing each other's economic and trade concerns.

Lin said China has always been committed to matching its words with deeds, and called on both sides to abide by the consensus now that the consensus has been reached.

He expressed the hope that the U.S. side will work with China to expand common ground, reduce misunderstandings and strengthen cooperation through communication and dialogue.

