1st meeting of China-U.S. economic, trade consultation mechanism opens in London

Ecns.cn) 13:24, June 12, 2025

Photo shows the Lancaster House in London, Britain. (China News Service/Ouyang Kaiyu)

The first meeting of the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanism opened in London on Monday, attracting global attention. Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attended the meeting with U.S. representatives.

Photo shows journalists waiting outside Lancaster House in London, Britain. (China News Service/Ouyang Kaiyu)

Photo shows the Lancaster House in London, Britain. (China News Service/Ouyang Kaiyu)

