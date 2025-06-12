1st meeting of China-U.S. economic, trade consultation mechanism opens in London
Photo shows the Lancaster House in London, Britain. (China News Service/Ouyang Kaiyu)
The first meeting of the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanism opened in London on Monday, attracting global attention. Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attended the meeting with U.S. representatives.
Photo shows journalists waiting outside Lancaster House in London, Britain. (China News Service/Ouyang Kaiyu)
The first meeting of the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanism opened in London on Monday, attracting global attention. Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attended the meeting with U.S. representatives.
Photo shows the Lancaster House in London, Britain. (China News Service/Ouyang Kaiyu)
The first meeting of the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanism opened in London on Monday, attracting global attention. Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attended the meeting with U.S. representatives.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese vice premier urges U.S. to resolve trade disputes with China through dialogue, cooperation
- China, US conduct professional, candid talks - senior official
- China-U.S. economic, trade relations complementary, mutually beneficial
- Meetings carry forward momentum in Sino-UK ties
- Huawei founder remains optimistic despite US curbs
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.